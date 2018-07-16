Dachshund award for Elmo the top dog from Asfordby

A top dog from Asfordby has taken major honours in a national competition.

Elmo, a two-year-old Dachshund and his owner Anneka Watts, 32, beat other handlers and their dogs to be crowned ‘best in show’ at Dachshund Town, a festival celebrating all things ‘sausage dog.’

The event, in Milton Keynes, was put on specifically for the Dachshund breed and was attended by hundreds of canines and people with varying classes throughout the day.

Anneka, who works in Oakham for a residential care home and school for teenagers who have Autism, said: “Elmo, who entered the miniature category took first place and also placed in the smooth coat category. He then went onto best in show competing against 40 other Dachshund varieties to take the overall title.

“I bought Elmo when he was just eight weeks old. From the day we brought him home he was a cheeky little character who liked to get everybody under his paw.

“Since six-months-old Elmo has attended agility lessons, even though he is only small, this doesn’t stop him popping over jumps and running over equipment. This was the base of his training and I soon realised that Elmo loves to learn new things and could learn to do tricks.

“Through Facebook I saw an event that was being held just for dachshunds. I thought it would be a good occasion to take Elmo for a day out and to meet lots of other dogs.

“As much as Elmo is special to me, I didn’t think we would have much of a chance in the show as there were a lot of beautiful dachshunds there.

“I could not believe it when the judge shook my hand and told us that we had won best in show. She said she was very impressed with the relationship that we have built between us, the condition on Elmo and how his personality and training shine through when he goes around the ring.”

Elmo is continuing his training to go on to help children suffering with their confidence or illness. He is often popping into the shops around town to get use to meeting strangers and the different sights and smells.