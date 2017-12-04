Crowds pack Melton town centre to see Christmas lights switched on

Crowds packed Market Place on Friday to celebrate the start of Christmas in Melton with the traditional switching on of the festive lights.

There was a huge cheer as the town centre lit up at 6.45pm after Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tejpal Bains, and his Mayoress, Raj Bains, pressed the button, assisted by the cast of this year’s panto, Cinderella.

Melton Mayor, Councillor Tejpal Bains and Mayoress, Raj Bains, take the plunge with this year's town panto cast EMN-170412-105832001

Cast members taking part included TV actor Steven Arnold, well known to Coronation Street fans from his role as Ashley Peacock in the soap.

Shoppers and revellers were entertained in the hours leading up to the switch-on by more than 40 acts on stage in the Market Place.

Pupils from several schools throughout the Melton borough took turns to sing carols to add to the festive spirit.

More to follow.

Somerby School sing to the crowd in Market Place EMN-170412-105704001

Stathern School pupils enjoy their moment in the spotlight EMN-170412-105714001

Redmile School pupils get some cool advice from the Snow Queen EMN-170412-105759001

Fireworks light up the Melton sky following the Christmas lights switch-on EMN-170412-105843001

Friends of Brownlow School, Lisa Atterbury, Ruth Lambert and Rachel Gwynn, on their stall EMN-170412-105810001

The crowd in Market Place enjoy the on-stage entertainment. EMN-170412-105821001