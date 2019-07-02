Crowds line track as Flying Scotsman visits Melton and Rutland again

Majesting steam train, the Flying Scotsman, passed through Melton station on Saturday to the delight of onlookers, both young and old.

People watched and waved as the rebuilt icon chugged along tracks through the borough and neighbouring Rutland as it carried passengers between London and York.

The Flying Scotsman approaching Ashwell'PHOTO PAUL DAVIES EMN-190207-134644001

Paul Davies took these stunning photos with his trusty Nikon camera as the train went through Langham and Ashwell in Rutland.

He said: “After seeing pictures and video of the crowds at Melton station I was pleased that I decided on a different location, although I was not on my own, such is the attraction of this famous steam locomotive.”