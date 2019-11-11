Crowds line Melton’s streets for annual Remembrance Sunday parade

Crowds lined the streets of Melton town centre yesterday (Sunday) to watch the traditional Remembrance Sunday parade and pay their respects to fallen members of the armed forces and honour those who have served and continue to serve.

The procession party formed in Chapel Street before setting off and passing along Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street, Market Place and Leicester Street before heading to St Mary’s Church for a service of remembrance.

The Remembrance Sunday wreath-layers in Memoral Gardens in Melton EMN-191111-103246001

The parade then re-formed and made its way to Memorial Gardens where wreaths were layed, the Last Post was sounded and a service was held.

More to follow.

The Last Post is sounded by Stephen Wilson in Memorial Gardens on Remembrance Sunday in Melton EMN-191111-103319001

The Remembrance Sunday parade pass down Leicester Street in Melton EMN-191111-103212001

The Remembrance Sunday parade pass down Leicester Street in Melton EMN-191111-103223001

The Remembrance Sunday makes its way into Memoral Gardens in Melton EMN-191111-103235001

Former Melton MP, Sir Alan Duncan, who stepped down last week lays a Remembrance Sunday wreath in Memoral Gardens in Melton on Sunday EMN-191111-103257001

Some of the Remembrance Sunday wreath-layers in Memoral Gardens in Melton on Sunday EMN-191111-103308001

Standard bearers pictured in Memorial Gardens during a Remembrance Sunday service EMN-191111-103138001

Wreaths at the war memorial in Melton's Memorial Gardens on Sunday EMN-191111-103149001