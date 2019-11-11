Crowds line Melton’s streets for annual Remembrance Sunday parade

Crowds lined the streets of Melton town centre yesterday (Sunday) to watch the traditional Remembrance Sunday parade and pay their respects to fallen members of the armed forces and honour those who have served and continue to serve.
The procession party formed in Chapel Street before setting off and passing along Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street, Market Place and Leicester Street before heading to St Mary’s Church for a service of remembrance.
The parade then re-formed and made its way to Memorial Gardens where wreaths were layed, the Last Post was sounded and a service was held.
More to follow.