Crowds flock to Melton market to see annual rare breeds show

There was another good turnout at Saturday’s popular annual Spitalfields Spring Native and Rare Breed Sale and Graded Poultry Rare Breed Sale at Melton Livestock Market.

Farmers attended from throughout the UK and they brought along a range of fascinating animals, including over 40 Red Poll cattle from nine different breeders, as well as smaller entries of British White and traditional Hereford cattle.

Richard Brookes brought his Red Poll heifers to sell at the annual Spitalfields Spring Native and Rare Breed Sale and Graded Poultry Rare Breed Sale EMN-190416-153425001

The sale has traditionally offered those aiming to develop existing herds or found new ones the opportunity to obtain fresh stock.

The sale of graded traditional pure and rare breed poultry and waterfowl featured over 750 lots, including a striking pair of teal in the Miniature Waterfowl category.

Our photographer Tim Williams toured the event to get photos of some of the animals on show this year and you can see all his images here.

