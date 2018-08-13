Cropwell Bishop creamery employee is the best novice cheesemaker in the industry

A cheesemaker is celebrating winning a top prize at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards 2018 held in Nantwich.

Magda Koniecko has scooped the gold medal in the ‘Novice Cheesemakers Class’ for her White Stilton made at Shirevale Creamery, Cropwell Bishop. The class is reserved for new cheesemakers with less than five years experience in the industry.

Darren Goodey, general manager, said: “It’s fantastic for Magda who has only been here a year, but also for the rest of the team here at Shirevale, to be recognised after such a short space of time in the industry is great.

“I hope this is the first of many prizes for cheeses made by Magda.”

International Cheese and Dairy Awards received 5,182 entries making it the largest cheese show in the world.

Shirevale is the only dedicated White Stilton making facility in the world. The staff make approximately five tonnes a week which is blended and sold to top retailers, foodservice businesses and exported around the globe.