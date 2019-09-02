Young shoplifters raid Melton shop in ‘disgusting’ incident

A Melton shop assistant has decribed the actions of a group of young teenagers who ran into his premises yesterday morning (Sunday) and stole more than £30 of food, crisps and chocolate before brazenly eating it all in the town centre as ‘disgusting’.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place at 6.30am at the Mercury News outlet, on Sherrard Street, and involved a gang of lads aged around 14 to 16.

An employee, who declined to be named said the youngsters had raided the shop before on several occasions and he is hoping CCTV footage will lead to them being prosecuted.

He told the Melton Times: “It’s just disgusting the way they did this.

“About five of them ran in and took what they could get hold from the displays at the front and they weren’t disguised in anyway.

“They were then brazen enough to spend the next 30 minutes or so causing a public nuisance and eating their ill gotten gains outside Argos.”

The assistant was keen to warn other town shopkeepers about the issue of shoplifting, which he says is continuing to happen in Melton.

“It’s an ongoing issue to be honest,” the assistant added.

“We must have had over £100 of stock stolen just by this particular group of youths.

“The CCTV footage of this latest incident is quite horrific.

“As a company we do prosecute shoplifters so hopefully these youngsters will finally be brought to justice.”

More to follow.