Residents on a Melton street say they are worried about their safety after a gun was fired there last night (Sunday) and damaged the front door of a house.

Police revealed this morning that officers were continuing to investigate the Kings Road incident which has shocked the town.

Armed police descended on the street in the aftermath of the gunfire and inquiries are being made in a bid to trace two suspects in connection with it.

No-one was injured in the incident but people living on Kings Road say they are concerned that it happened where they live.

Monty Pepper told the Melton Times: “I was watching television and I heard this loud bang and then a vehicle accelerating away.

“I didn’t know it was a gunshot until the police told me this morning.

“It’s worrying because we’ve had a lot of crime in the streets around here in the last few months.”

Another neighbour, who declined to be named, said she was unaware of the incident until police officers came to talk to residents this morning.

“I couldn’t believe it when they told me because I never heard a thing,” she said.

“It is a worry. Anything could have happened. I’m just relieved no-one was injured.”

A resident, who also declined to be named, said: “I was asleep and I didn’t know anything about it until the police came round today.

“You don’t expect guns to be fired in Melton. Hopefully they will catch whoever has done it.”

Det Con Jack Thomas, said: “I can understand that the community may be alarmed by an incident of this nature in their area.

“We are taking this report extremely seriously and investigating the circumstances leading up to the damage.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area yesterday evening.

“From enquiries we’ve carried out so far it’s believed there may have been two suspects who made off in a vehicle towards Algernon Road.

“If you saw any part of the incident then we would urge you to get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help us move this investigation on. “Also, if you have heard rumours locally about the incident and the circumstances surrounding it please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1149 Thomas on 101, quoting crime reference number 19*20609.