Woman attacked in Melton while out running

A 44-year-old woman was physically assaulted by a man as she ran with her dog in Melton last night (Monday).

Police are investigating the incident, which happened in the Staveley Road area of Melton sometime between 7.30pm and 8.15pm.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “The 44-year-old victim was out running with her dog and as she approached Staveley Road she was hit on the back of the head and knocked to the ground.

“The victim screamed and the dog barked before the suspect made off. Nothing was stolen during the incident.

“The victim sustained a bump to her head and cuts to her arms and knees.”

Melton Running Club said the woman was one of their members who was running some extra miles after the regular Monday evening meeting in the town.

A club spokesperson said: “This was a seasoned runner who was just out running and she has been attacked from behind.

“Apparently the perpertrator was kicking her and punching her while she was on the ground.

“I got a message to say she was in hospital and has facial injuries and bruising.

“It was a shocking incident and we as a club will support here as much as we can.”

The club has advised its runners to run in pairs in future if they go out when it is dark outside.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, between 5ft 8ins to 6ft 1ins tall, with stubble on his face and of slim build.

He was wearing a shiny waist-length, dark, padded jacket and dark blue jeans. He ran off towards Nottingham Road.

Officers are in the process of doing enquiries locally and trawling CCTV.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man fitting the suspect’s description in the area is asked to contact DC 4334 Rachel Donaghey on 101, quoting crime number 19*22498.