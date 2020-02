Have your say

A 42-year-old Syston woman has admitted driving while under the influence of drugs.

Carol Bakewell, of Church Close, was banned from driving for a year when she appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

The hearing was told that she had taken a prohibited amount of cannabis when she was behind the wheel of her Audi A3 when stopped by police in Rothley.

Bakewell was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.