Village burglar jailed after being nabbed by off-duty police officer

An off-duty police officer who caught a burglar who threatened him with a screwdriver has received praise for his actions.

The officer, who has not been named by Leicestershire Police, was acting on his suspicions as Connor Page (22) carried out a break-in at Ratcliffe on the Wreake on the morning of May 13.

Page prepared to leave the scene in his getaway car, a Skoda Fabia, but the off-duty officer was waiting for him in Main Road after becoming concerned about the vehicle being out of place in the area.

His suspicions had been confirmed by a member of the public reporting seeing someone wearing dark clothing and a face covering running through the area while carrying a big black case.

Despite Page being in possession of a screwdriver and making threats, the off-duty officer managed to stop him from driving off and detained him until police arrived.

Page had held the sharp tool out in a threatening pose and the officer tried to grab it before taking the keys from the ignition of the car.

The suspect had pressed the screwdriver into the chest of the officer leaving a mark and a scratch.

Other witnesses in the area also helped to detain Page before police arrived.

Page, of Nottingham, was charged and appeared in court the following day where he pleaded guilty to burglary.

Among the items stolen were an Apple Mac computer, a gold chain and a suitcase.

On Monday, at Leicester Crown Court, the defendant also admitted being in possession of an offensive weapon, assault by beating, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison.

Pc Joseph McCormack said: “The off-duty officer instantly acted on his suspicions leading to Page being caught as he left the scene of his crime.

“It is thanks to the actions of the officer, and those of other people in the area at the time, that Page had no other option but to admit the offence when he appeared in court the following day.”