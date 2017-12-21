VIDEO: CCTV footage released of man suspected of conning Melton pensioner out of £200

Police have released CCTV film of a man they wish to speak in connection with a distraction burglary in which a 91-year-old Melton resident was conned out of £200.

Harry Higgins, who fought throughout the Second World War, had taken the cash out to buy Christmas presents for family members and friends.

Sometime between 4pm and 4.10pm on Wednesday December 13, a man knocked on the door of a property in the Sandy Lane area of town.

He gave a story to Harry about doing some gardening work nearby and persuaded him to let him in for a drink and to use the toilet.

The man left the property on foot a short time later and the victim later realised the cash had been stolenm from a purse and a drawer.

PC Andy Morrell, who is the investigating officer for Leicestershire Police, said: “As part of our enquiries we have retrieved this CCTV and we are keen to speak to the man shown.

Harry Higgins (91), who had �200 taken in a distraction burglary at his Melton home, with some of the items residents have donated to him EMN-171218-163043001

“He was in the area at the time of the offence and could have information which could prove important to our investigation so we would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us.”

He added: “We’d also ask people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

“If you’ve been visited in similar circumstances and haven’t reported it to the police then please do so.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 17000543739.

We reported this week how Melton residents rallied around Harry following the distressing incident, raising £400 for him through an online campaign and contributing food to make up several hampers to enjoy over the festive season.