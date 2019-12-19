Unlicensed Melton taxi driver ordered to pay more than £1,000 by court

Have your say

A Melton taxi driver has been prosecuted for a second time by the borough council for operating without a driver’s licence and a vehicle licence.

Edward Arthur Hollingworth of Wilton Court, Melton, failed, for the second time, to respond to the prosecution and was convicted by magistrates in the absence of a plea.

Adele Wylie, the council’s director for governance and regulatory services, said: “The purpose of taxi and private hire licensing is to protect the travelling public.

“Passengers and other road users need to be safe and driving a vehicle without valid insurance places others at risk – the council takes this very seriously.”

Mr Hollingworth was fined £220 for each of the offences, which took place earlier this year.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and prosecution costs of £650.

The offences cost him a total of £1,120.

Ms Wylie added: “Licensing taxi drivers who are working in our district help us keep our residents safe.

“Members of the public have a right to expect that the taxis working in our district are properly licensed and that a licensed driver has been found to be a fit and proper person.

“This prosecution should send a clear message that the council takes its responsibility seriously and will prosecute unlicensed drivers for ignoring the law.“