Twinlakes fined £60,000 after employee was badly injured

The operator of Twinlakes Family Theme Park, near Melton, have been fined nearly £60,000 for breaching safety laws after an employee had his thumb and all four fingers on his right hand severed by a circular saw.

The incident, which happened on October 9, 2017, was recounted at a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

The injured person was part of the maintenance team for the park and he was using a Wadkin circular saw.

After cutting a piece of wood, he pressed the stop button and went round the saw to collect the cut pieces of wood.

In reaching for the wood, his hand caught the rotating saw blade, severing his thumb and fingers.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company had failed to fit the saw with a brake to stop the blade safely after being switched off.

The investigation also found the company had not provided the employee with appropriate training in the use of this machine.

B B & B Leisure Parks Limited of Ruby Farm, Blackawton, Devon was found guilty of breaching Regulation 9 (1) and 15 (1) of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 and was fined £57,600 and ordered to pay costs of £1,874.80

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Neil Ward said: “The company had identified that the saw needed a brake, but had not yet fitted one.

“It also should not have allowed an untrained worker to use a woodwork machine such as this saw.

“Employers should make sure they properly assess and apply effective control measures which may include both hardware measures and training to effectively control risks.”