Thurmaston man jailed for sexual offences against a teenage girl

A Thurmaston man has been jailed for two years and placed on the sex offenders register for life after admitting committing sexual offences against a teenage girl.

Paul Stephen Phillips (44), of Old Hall Close, pleaded guilty today (Monday) to three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of sexual touching, at Leicester Crown Court.

The charges relate to information police received last month that it was suspected Phillips was having a sexual relationship with the teenage victim.

Officers immediately began an investigation and Phillips was arrested after enquiries were carried out.

He was subsequently charged with four offences.

Det Con Liz Ayres, who was the investigating officer, said: “Despite fully admitting to knowing the victim’s age, Phillips still took advantage of this young girl for his own sexual gratification.

“Thanks to this person reporting their concerns to police, we have been able to safeguard her against any further offending from Phillips.

“Specialist officers continue to work closely with our colleagues in social care to offer the right support to her and her family.”

Anyone who thinks they are a victim of child sexual exploitation or who knows someone who may be a victim of it is advised to go online at www.leics.police.uk/advice-and-information/information-zone/child-sexual-exploitation for advice and information on what to do about it.