Three-year sentence for 21-year-old man for Melton drugs offences

A 21-year-old man who was thought to be acting suspiciously while travelling in a car in Melton has admitted drugs offences.

Mason Zaque Geragthy, of the Swinfen Hall young offenders’ institution, was sentenced to three years by a judge at Leicester Crown Court today (Thursday).

He pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply and one charge of possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The charges relate to a report made to police about the occupants of a vehicle acting suspiciously in Melton Mowbray in May 2016.

“When police spoke to the occupants, Geragthy fled from the vehicle and was detained.

“A bag containing a quantity of drugs and cash was recovered nearby - the bag and contents of which were linked to Geragthy.”