Three teenagers arrested following blaze in disused Melton factory

Three local teenagers have been arrested in connection with last week’s major blaze in a disused Melton factory.

Leicestershire Police say that two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were detained this morning (Monday) on suspicion of arson and they remain in custody.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a disused factory on Snow Hill, Melton'PHOTO JONNY MCGRADY EMN-190107-103748001

Officers were called to the premises in Stanley Street, off Snow Hill, at around 9.45pm on Sunday June 23 as five crews of firefighters fought the blaze for several hours.

Police would still like to speak to anyone who has information about the fire but has not yet contacted officers.

Call police on 101, quoting 19*325049, if you can tell them anything about the incident.