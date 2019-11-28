Thieves steal doors and bonnet from Melton woman’s car in railway car park

A Melton woman was left reeling after having the doors and bonnet stolen from her car while it was parked in a railway station car park.

Lisa Sturmey made the alarming discovery at Newark Northgate where the thieves had reduced her Land Rover to ‘a shell’ of a vehicle.

The shell of Lisa Sturmey's Land Rover after thieves stole its doors and bonnet in a railway station car park EMN-191128-155135001

The rear window was smashed and the doors and bonnet were missing.

Lisa said: “I had parked at the station because I went to Newcastle to see my daughter who is studying at university there.

“When I first came back to my car I was in my own world and I only noticed that the back door was gone.

“Then I walked around my car and noticed broken glass and that both doors and the bonnet had been taken, too.

“They took everything and left me with a shell, which has caused massive inconvenience and expense for me.”

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the incident, which was reported to them on the evening of Wednesday November 20.

Insp Heather Sutton, of the Newark neighbourhood police area said: “It is thought the incident took place between 7pm and 8.20pm on November 20 and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us immediately.”

Call police on 101 via 101 and quote incident number 826 of 20 November 2019 if you have information or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.