Syston raiders steal cigarette haul worth thousands of pounds

Burglars stole thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes after breaking into a business in Syston last night (Wednesday).

The intruders smashed glass panels of a door to gain entry to the unnamed Wanlip Road premises, which is close to the roundabout leading to Fosse Way, at around 11.35pm.

No-one else was in the building at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.

Leicestershire Police say enquiries are ongoing and Det Con Claire Cobain commented: “This incident happened late in the evening in an area where there are a number of properties.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything which caused them concern to make contact with us if you have not already done so.

“Anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, or surrounding area, around the time of the incident, is also urged to check this and to make contact if you have any information which could help us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 19000001547.