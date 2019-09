Have your say

A 20-year-old Syston man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman and a police officer in an incident at Leicester.

Connor Small-James, of Walkers Way, assaulted Shannon Cave causing her actual bodily harm and also beat Pc Ransom, on March 12.

He also admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on the same day.

Loughborough magistrates ordered him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work inside a year and to pay £150 compensation to Ms Cave.