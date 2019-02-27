Syston burglary suspect identified from CCTV footage

A man has been identified after police released CCTV footage of a burglary taking place at a garage in Syston last month.

At around 4am on January 25, it is believed three men attended the garage in Wanlip Road and gained entry to the premises by forcing open a window.

Once inside the building an attempt was made to prise open the cigarette cabinet but this failed and the men left the scene with a quantity of alcohol.

PC Claire Cobain, who is investigating the incident for Leicestershire Police, said: “A man has been identified following the release of the CCTV footage.

“Our enquiries into the break-in are continuing and we would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident.”

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 19*40557.