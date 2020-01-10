Suspected drink-driver arrested after car ends up on its roof in Melton collision

Have your say

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a road collision in Melton today (Friday) which left a car on its roof.

The incident happened at around 11.35am on Thorpe Road in Melton and resulted in the road being closed to traffic for a period.

A Leicestershire spokeswomen told the Melton Times: “A car, which was found to be on its roof, was reported to have collided with two parked cars in the area.

“One person was taken to hospital.

“He has since been discharged.

“A 34-year-old man, of Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“He currently remains in police custody.”

Police say enquiries are ongoing into the incident.