Special honour for Vale of Belvoir police PCSO

A police PCSO, who works on the Vale of Belvoir beat, says he was ‘honoured’ to be highly commended in the annual awards given out to officers in the Leicestershire force.

PCSO Matthew Robinson has worked as part of the Vale beat team for just over two years and has been involved in many different community events and projects.

He said: “Due to the size of the beat and the rural nature, I deal with a range of different incidents and issues on a daily basis, from road traffic collisions to supporting vulnerable people.

“I was honoured to find out I’d been nominated by my colleagues, it’s nice to know the work I do has been recognised and that someone has taken the time to put me forward for an award.”

PCSO Robinson is shown being presented with a certificate by Chief Constable Simon Cole.