Spanish robbers thwarted by famous Melton fighting couple

Two robbers who stole a valuable watch from a holidaymaker on the Spanish island of Mallorca were stopped by a dramatic intervention by a Melton couple who are well known for their fighting skills.

Thai boxing double world champion, Iman Barlow, and her boyfriend, international class middleweight boxer, Stan Stannard, were on holiday when they saw the incident unfold near their hotel on Saturday.

Melton couple Iman Barlow - a double world champion Thai boxer - and Stan Stannard - an international boxer - back home after thwarting a robbery while on holiday in Mallorca EMN-191208-170842001

The assailants were on a scooter when they targeted an English tourist who was with his children and other members of his family.

After initially being confused by what was going on, Iman (26) then realised a crime was taking place and she delivered a kick to slow one of them down as he fled before 23-year-old Stan punched him to the ground.

The couple, who were with Iman’s brother, Thai, and two other fighters from the town’s Assassins Muay Thai Boxing club, were able to restrain the robber while a member of the victim’s family subdued the other one.

Iman told the Melton Times: “One of the lads in our party saw it start and said ‘there’s a fight going on over there’.

“These blokes had got off their scooter and while one held the man’s wrist the other took his watch off.

“They ran off and as one went past me I kicked him in the chest to slow him down.

“He carried on running and then a young girl shouted ‘he’s got my dad’s watch’ so Stan ran after him and hit him with a left hand punch.

“Afterwards you start thinking he could have had a knife or a gun but instinct just kicked in at the time.”

While they held the robbers down and waited 10 minutes for police officers to arrive they were able to find the watch, which was worth over £25,000, in a bag the assailants had with them.

Iman, who is back home now with Stan and the others who went on the holiday, said: “The family thanked us for what we had done and they gave us 50 Euros which we didn’t want to accept at first.

“When I told my dad what had happened he loved it. He couldn’t believe it but he was happy that we got involved.

“My training definitely helped me have the confidence to do something when the robbery was happening.”

Iman is currently in training for a bout at Melton’s Market Tavern on October 12.