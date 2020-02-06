Robber snatches cash till from pop-up Post Office at Tilton-on-the-Hill

Police are investigating after a robber brandishing a metal pipe snatched a cash drawer from a woman running a pop-up Post Office at Tilton-on-the-Hill yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

The woman cashier was pushed to the floor in the incident, which happened around 4pm in the village hall at a time when members of the local East Midlands Singing For Fun group were rehearsing in the main hall.

Two men are believed to have been involved in the crime with one of them acting as the get-away driver.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson, who said the robbery was reported by a member of the public, said: “A man had entered the premises in Leicester Road, pushed a member of the public to the floor and threatened the cashier with what was described as a metal pipe before leaving the building with a quantity of cash.

“The suspect left in the direction of the A47.

“No injuries have been reported.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

A member of the singing group said: “One of the men had wandered into a room used for a bar where the Post Office was set up and then came back and seized the cash drawer.

“The other man was waiting outside with the car engine running.

“The woman running the post office screamed and members of the choir ran to her aid but were too late to help.

“Police arrived in about 10 minutes.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 20*69442.