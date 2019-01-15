Raiders smash into Melton store using a hammer

Two raiders smashed through the entrance doors of a Melton store with a hammer before making off with Vape products on Sunday night.

The incident, which happened at the QD premises, in Scalford Road, was captured on CCTV cameras.

Andy Jermy, head of commercial operations for QD, said: “The doors held out for a period of time before entry was gained.

“A hammer was used to smash open the Vape products cupboard and some of the contents were removed.

“A stock check is being carried out to assess the loss but we believe the loss to be relatively small.”

Mr Jermy expressed the company’s disappointment at the break-in, adding: “CCTV footage shows that no other goods were taken and no other damage was committed.

“It is, nonetheless, a very disappointing incident in a store which has a growing and very loyal customer base.

“We do apologise to our customers for any inconvenience they may have suffered, but we are glad to say that we were able to reopen on Monday morning as normal.”

This is the third burglary at the town’s QD store in recent years.

In August 2017, intruders made off with DVDs and computer games and last May garden ornaments were stolen, although these were quickly recovered by police.