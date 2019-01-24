Public meeting to be held tonight on Melton crime

A large number of residents are expected to attend a public meeting in Melton tonight (Thursday) to debate crime in the town with senior police officers.

It came about as a result of local mum Jaz Lynch-Bolton making contact with area commander, Insp Siobhan Gorman, after an upsurge in social media posts from householders who have been the victims of criminal acts.

Insp Siobhan Gorman, commander of Eastern Counties neighbourhood policing area covering Melton, Harborough and Rutland EMN-190901-102133001

Jaz called for the meeting because she feels the police should be doing more to solve crimes and arrest those who have stolen from homes and businesses, carried out criminal damage on property and set fire to cars.

Insp Gorman will explain at the meeting what her officers are doing to tackle crime in Melton and answer questions from the public.

The meeting is at John Ferneley College and starts at 6pm. All are welcome to attend.

If you can’t make it there will be a full report of the meeting on the Melton Times website at www.meltontimes.co.uk on Friday.