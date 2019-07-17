Police urge Melton residents to hand in unwanted guns

Owners of unwanted illegal guns in the Melton borough are being urged to hand them in to police as part of a two-week campaign.

The special firearms surrender initiative begins on Saturday and is aimed at giving members of the public an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted weapons and ammunition, as well as stun guns, Tasers and CS spray, at a safe location where it will be taken for disposal.

Anyone who wants to do it can hand firearms in to Melton Mowbray Police Station, on King Street, until Sunday August 4.

The campaign, which is being run by Leicestershire Police via its force stations across the county, is being co-ordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) with many other forces across the UK taking part.

The surrender is not an amnesty so police may investigate any offences which have occurred prior to the items being surrendered.

Spokesperson for the surrender, Det Insp Helena Bhakta, said: “Surrendering unwanted or illegal firearms avoids the risk of them becoming involved in crime and means that members of the community can dispose of them in a safe place.

“Firearms can be inherited through various ways - some can be handed down through family or found in lofts or sheds, gathering dust and forgotten about.

“During the campaign this summer you can hand in any unwanted or illegal firearms.

“This way you can be confident you have got rid of a firearm safely.”

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Nixon added: “One weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm or threaten our communities.

“As a police force, we use various tactics to locate weapons that have fallen into the wrong hands, but this is an opportunity for the public to help us.

“The fight against gun crime is stronger than ever and we are working with partners and local communities to safeguard, educate and intervene at the earliest opportunity.”

Illegal possession of a firearm can mean five years behind bars and anyone found guilty of possession with intent to supply can lead to a life sentence.

Information about anyone involved with illegal firearms can be reported to police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers (anonymously) on 0800 555 111.

Any licensed firearm holders who want advice can contact Leicestershire Police on 101.