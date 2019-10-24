Police update on discovery of human remains at Melton building site

Police have today (Thursday) removed their forensic tent from a Melton building site where human bones were discovered but they are still investigating how long the remains have been there.

Work to build 50 retirement homes and bungalows on land where the former Catherine Dalley House nursing home stood, on Scalford Road, was halted last Thursday after the discovery by builders carrying out demolition work.

Developers. McCarthy and Stone, were due to resume work on part of the site this morning with the scene preservation having been removed by police.

Det Insp Tim Lindley said this morning: “While we have completed our enquiries at the scene, our investigation into determining the length of time the bones have been in the ground is very much ongoing.

“This continues to be a lengthy process which includes specialist forensic examination of what we have recovered and I would like to continue to reassure the public there continues to be nothing at this stage that links these findings to any other current ongoing investigation.”