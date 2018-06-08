Police target offending drivers on A607 between Melton and Grantham

Police have targeted motorists committing traffic offences while travelling on the A607 between Melton and Grantham.

Officers from both the Leicestershire and Lincolnshire forces teamed up to carry out the cross-border operation using undercover vehicles.

They were on the lookout for drivers committing any of the fatal four offences, which include speeding, drink and drug driving, using mobile phones and not wearing a seatbelt.

However, officers also kept an eye on vehicles that weren’t insured, disqualified drivers and other potential offences.

Seven vehicles were stopped for various offences including bald tyres, defective brakes and no MOTs and five were flagged down and traffic reports issued for offences such as not wearing a seatbelt.

Police, who have just released the results of the operation which was carried out on Friday May 25, from 8am until 2pm, say they also made an arrest for failing to stop for police, driving with no insurance, no driving licence, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Pc Simon Wright, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are always looking for ways that we can best keep people safe, and best use our resources.

“We work together with Leicestershire for intelligence reasons regularly, but we felt that this would be a good opportunity to use our resources to target drivers committing offences on a very busy road.

“I want to place my thanks to Leicestershire for their support in this, and we hope that this reinforces the dangers of committing any of the fatal four offences.”

PCSO Matt Robinson, of Leicestershire Police, said: “This is a great example of the team work between neighbouring forces and partner agencies, working together to tackle issues close to the heart of our communities.”