Police take no action after Melton sex assault investigation
Police are taking no action following a lengthy investigation into a reported sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman in a Melton town centre alleyway.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 5:58 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:00 pm
We reported yesterday that fficers were looking at CCTV footage and forensic evidence in their enquiries into the incident, which was said to have happened in the early hours of Saturday.
A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times this afternoon (Tuesday): “Following extensive enquiries into a report of sexual assault in Melton the investigation has concluded.
“From enquiries it’s believed the incident may not have been as initially reported.
“No further action will be taken.”