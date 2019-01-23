Police say missing pensioner may be travelling to Melton

Police are appealing for the public to look out for a missing 82-year-old man who they believe may be trying to travel to Melton.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Morris Antill, who suffers from dementia, and who was last seen at his home address in Glen Parva at 6.30am this morning.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Morris was believed to be going to buy a newspaper from a shop on the corner of Leicester Road and Grange Drive, which is part of his daily routine.

“He dropped the paper off at home but left the address again.

“It is believed that he may be trying to travel to Melton Mowbray.”

Morris is 5ft 6ins tall, has grey hair and is of a medium build.

When he was last seen, he was wearing glasses, a checked cap, a blue waterproof coat, grey trousers and black gloves.

Anyone who has seen Morris is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 147 of January 23.