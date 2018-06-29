Police release two people arrested in connection with Stafford Avenue incident

Have your say

Two people arrested in connection with an attack on a Melton house with a bottle containing a flammable liquid have been released from custody.

A 36-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man from the area were arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of arson, after fire broke out at a property in Stafford Avenue in the early hours of the morning.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “They have since been released from custody pending further investigation.”

The arrests relate to an incident which happened at around 1.45am when it is believed a bottle containing flammable liquid was thrown at the window of a house.

This caused a fire outside of the property, leaving a small amount of damage.

At the time of the incident two people were inside the property but were not injured.

If anyone has any information about the incident they are asked to call police on 101, quoting 18*298952.