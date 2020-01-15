Police release photos after criminal damage incident on road near Melton

Police have released images of people they would like to speak to after two men broke a lorry’s windscreen by throwing bottles at it on the A6006 near Melton.

The incident happened on December 17, between 12.50pm and 1pm, after a van overtook the lorry in the direction of Melton.

A man police would like to speak to following a criminal damage incident on the A6006 near Melton EMN-200115-163838001

The van stopped just in front of the lorry before two people got out and one of them threw bottles at the lorry’s windscreen, causing it to break.

Pc Amanda Paddock, the investigating officer for Leicestershire Police, said: “I’d like to speak to either of the men pictured as I believe they have information that could help with my investigation.

“Do you recognise them? Are you one of the people pictured?

“If so, then please get in touch.

“I appreciate this incident was several weeks ago but would also like to speak to anyone who was travelling along the A6006 and saw what happened, but has not yet contacted police.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference 19*674158.