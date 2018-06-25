Police puppies cause a stir at Twinlakes Theme Park near Melton

Five puppies who are being trained to become police dogs caused quite a stir when they visited Twinlakes Theme Park, near Melton, today (Monday).

Vespa, Astro, Allya, Akira and Cassie were taken to the amusement venue to get them used to mixing with crowds and dealing with noise.

Police puppy Allya meets the public at Twinlakes EMN-180625-172023001

The visit was part of their socialisation and environmental training ahead of being deployed with officers in the Leicestershire, Lincolnshire or Northamptonshire police forces.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “The puppies are between four and five-months-old and it’s important that they are introduced to different environments at a young age to prepare them for becoming operational police dogs.

“They were encouraged to mix with children and their parents and were exposed to loud noises from the rides and a range of farm animals.

“They were very popular at the water park where they were allowed a little paddle to cool down on a very hot day.

Police officer Dave Haines and trainee puppy Astro EMN-180625-172045001

“All five puppies took it all in their stride - they enjoyed the attention and drew crowds of children.”

The five police puppies arrive at Twinlakes Theme Park for their special training day EMN-180625-172034001

Police puppies tour Twinlakes Theme Park on their special training day EMN-180625-172056001