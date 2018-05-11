Police officers praised by Melton store after solving £4,000 raid inside a day

Melton police have been praised after they caught a burglar who stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from a store and returned it all within a day of the crime being committed.

The intruder is understood to have taken garden ornaments understood to be valued at around £4,000 from QD Stores in Scalford Road on Sunday morning, between 3am and 9.50am.

Property was taken from the rear of the premises after the burglar gained access over a gate.

Officers quickly identified the culprit from CCTV footage and discovered the stolen goods at his home.

A spokesperson for QD Stores said: “We would like to thank the police for their prompt response and identification of the person responsible.

“The goods were all returned to the store within a day of the break-in.”