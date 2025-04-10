Police officer given award for dedication to Melton community

By Nick Rennie
Published 10th Apr 2025, 15:32 BST
Pc Shane Sanderson gets his award with (left) Andy Spence, of the Leicestershire Police Federation, and former Chief Constable Rob Nixon
Pc Shane Sanderson gets his award with (left) Andy Spence, of the Leicestershire Police Federation, and former Chief Constable Rob Nixon
A Melton police officer has been given a prestigious award for his work in the community.

Pc Shane Sanderson was named Dedicated Neighbourhood Officer of the Year at the Leicestershire Police awards, sponsored by the Police Federation.

He was honoured for showing ‘a dedication to his work that goes far and beyond what is expected of an officer’

The citation for Pc Sanderson reads: “He's heavily involved in several extra areas on top of his day-to-day duties as a dedicated neighbourhood officer, where he has built a fantastic rapport with the community, safeguarding teams and local schools, where all the children know him.

“He regularly stays late to support his colleagues and has been known to make several arrests off duty, which have been vital to the safety of the local community.

“Shane doesn’t do this extra work for recognition or praise but because of a deep-rooted sense of duty to the public and a sense of pride in his role as a police officer.”

