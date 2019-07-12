Police make drugs swoop on Nether Broughton home

A property at Nether Broughton was one of a number searched across the county yesterday (Thursday) in a police drugs crackdown which resulted in the arrest of 12 people.

Officers also swooped on homes in Leicester, Blaby and Sileby after executing warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act as eight men and four women were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled substances.

The men, aged 18, 29, 31, 33, 34, 34, 47 and 50 and the women, aged 22, 23, 30, and 54, all remain in police custody.

Police have now arrested 40 suspects in the last week as a result of the operation, with 12 having so far been been charged.

Ch Insp Steff Shellard, from Leicestershire Police’s operations support department, said: “We are pleased with the success of this operation.

“The latest arrests take the total to 40 people, a great example of team work from various departments across all three force areas.

“During the four days of the enforcement activity we executed a number of warrants and carried out searches of those properties.”

He added: “We’d like to thank those communities who were affected by the police activity for their patience and understanding while officers carried out their duties.

“We hope the operation reassured the people of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, that we take the misuse of drugs extremely seriously and our efforts to tackle these crimes will continue.

“We appreciate that it’s not always easy to contact the police directly with any concerns or suspicions you may have about crime in your area, but there are other ways you can get in touch.”

Information on offences can be given online via the force’s website at www.leics.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.