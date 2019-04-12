Police make appeal after theft of truck from Melton home

Police are searching for a distinctive Ford Ranger Thunder pick-up truck which was a stolen from outside a property in Melton.

A thief is believed to have made off with the silver vehicle from outside the victim’s home, in West Avenue, sometime between 7pm on Tuesday (April 9) and 6.40am the following morning.

It’s believed that the vehicle - registration number AF07 OFR - may have been involved in a report of criminal damage at a petrol station in Thorpe Road, Melton shortly after midnight yesterday (Thursday).

Police received a report that air and water cabinets had been damaged by a vehicle attempting to remove them with a chain.

Sergeant Iain Wakelam said: “The vehicle that was stolen is quite distinctive in its appearance.

“It’s a large pick-up truck that is four-wheel drive.

“I would ask anyone who has seen it being driven around Melton to contact police, particularly if you have information about who may be driving it.

“Likewise, if you’ve seen a car listed for sale in the area that matches this description, then please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 if you have information, quoting crime number 19*182228.