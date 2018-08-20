Police launch urgent search for missing boy last seen in Vale of Belvoir

Police are desperately trying to find a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since last being seen near Stathern on Friday.

The National Crime Agency has launched a ‘child rescue alert’ and officers from Leicestershire Police’s Missing Persons Operations Team are urgently seeking information anyone who has seen Dre Wilson, who was last seen on Harby Lane.

Dre (pronounced dray) was spotted at 9.05pm running along Harby Lane and is described as very distinctive in his appearance.

He is an Afro Caribbean boy and the top of his hair is bleached blond with the sides being very short with two lines shaved into each side of his head. When he was last seen Dre was wearing a green khaki coat, black skinny jeans with rips on both knees, a white shirt with a collar on - similar to a school shirt - and light brown slip-on shoes with brown toggles on them.

He is four feet 6 inches tall and of slim build. His left ear is pierced with a large diamond-shaped stone and he has a small nose ring too.

Dre was carrying a blue rucksack with several shades of blue on it and he is known occasionally to wear large gold-rimmed glasses.

Sgt Chris Day, from the police’s Missing from Home Team, said; “Dre has only just turned 12 so is obviously very young and we are naturally very worried about him because of his age.

“He has been living in Leicestershire for about a month and we know he has connections to the Staffordshire and West Midlands areas and we are in touch with colleagues in those force areas too.

“We would really like to find him as quickly as possible to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Dre or know where is might me is asked to call police on 101.