Police issue warning after youths ride scooters dangerously at Melton train station

Parents of youths who were observed riding scooters and a pushbike along the platform of Melton Railway Station have been urged by police to warn them about the dangers they face doing it.

Officers attended the station, off Burton Road, after reports were made of a group of up to a dozen lads aged between 13 and 19 misbehaving there.

A message on the Melton Police Facebook page reads: “A couple of them were on scooters and one on a pushbike riding up and down the platform, one lad was sat with his legs dangling off the side of the platform.

“It was reported at the time that a train was due within 10 minutes.

“The group had left prior to police arrival.

“Parents please speak to your children about how dangerous this is.”

Police say most of the youths were described as wearing black clothing and one riding a scooter wore a white jacket.

The two lads on the scooters were seen leaving on CCTV across Burton Road bridge towards Ankle Hill.