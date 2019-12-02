Police issue CCTV images after elderly woman’s handbag snatched in Melton

CCTV images have been released by police investigating the theft of an elderly woman’s handbag in a Melton store.

Officers want to trace the two women in the pictures to assist them in their enquiries into the incident, which took place in a Wilton Road shop.

The handbag was taken from the frame of the the 83-year-old victim’s mobility aid at around 12.30pm on Thursday November 21.

Pc Amanda Paddock, the investigating officer, said: “The victim was momentarily distracted and looking at something on a shelf, when her bag was stolen.

“We are issuing images of two women who were captured on CCTV inside the shop.

“We believe they may have valuable information to help with our investigation.

“If you recognise yourself from the images or think you know who these women are, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 19*624032 or they can send a private message to Leicestershire Police starting the message with the crime reference number.