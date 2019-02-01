Police issue CCTV footage of Melton store burglary suspects

Police have released CCTV footage following a break-in at a Melton store last month.

Officers are appealing to the public to tell them if they identify the two men shown on the grainy images during the burglary at a premises in Scalford Road, understood to be the QD Store.

They say a pane of glass was smashed in the front door of the shop to gain entry, shortly after 1am on Monday January 14.

The intruders made off with ‘a quantity of vaping products and small electrical goods’ following the break-in.

A spokesperson for Melton Police said: “Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing and images of two men caught on CCTV are being issued in the hope that someone might recognise them.

“If you think you know who they might be or know who was responsible we’d like to hear from you.”

We reported the incident last month when the company said a hammer had been used to smash the glass in the door and the burglars made off with vaping products

This was the third burglary at the town’s QD store in recent years. In August 2017, intruders made off with DVDs and computer games and last May garden ornaments were stolen, although these were quickly recovered by police.

If you can identify the men in the CCTV footage from the latest break-in call police on 101 or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting crime reference 19*21105.