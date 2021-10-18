Police investigate reported sexual assault in Melton alleyway
Police are investigating the reported sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman in a Melton town centre alleyway.
Officers are looking at CCTV footage as part of their ongoing enquiries and forensic evidence is also being examined.
A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “Officers are carrying out further enquiries after a woman reported she has been sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Park Road in Melton during the early hours of Saturday October 9.
“The report alleged that one man sexually assaulted the 25-year-old victim but others may have been present.”