Police investigate gunshot incident in Melton

Have your say

Armed police were deployed in Melton last night (Sunday) after a firearm was discharged and damaged the front door of a property.

Police were called to Kings Road at 9.25pm after the occupants reported that they had heard a gunshot and then discovered significant damage to their front door. No one was injured during the incident.

Police on the scene in Kings Road folllowing the discharge of a firearm EMN-190114-115244001

In the interests of officer and public safety the armed response team attended the report.

The property remains cordoned off today while forensic examinations continue at the scene.

Detectives are in the process of carrying out house to house enquiries and doing a trawl of CCTV from the local area.

Det Con Jack Thomas, said: “I can understand that the community may be alarmed by an incident of this nature in their area.

Police on the scene in Kings Road folllowing the discharge of a firearm EMN-190114-115221001

“We are taking this report extremely seriously and investigating the circumstances leading up to the damage.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area yesterday evening.

“From enquiries we’ve carried out so far it’s believed there may have been two suspects who made off in a vehicle towards Algernon Road.

“If you saw any part of the incident then we would urge you to get in touch.

Police on the scene in Kings Road folllowing the discharge of a firearm EMN-190114-115232001

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help us move this investigation on.

“Also, if you have heard rumours locally about the incident and the circumstances surrounding it please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1149 Thomas on 101, quoting crime reference number 19*20609.

More to follow.