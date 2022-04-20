Police investigate drug dealing at temporary accommodation block in Melton

The driver has been given three points on his licence

Resident Allan Trevor says his 16-year-old son, Kyle Charlton, bought cannabis at Westbourne House, in Nottingham Road, and he is concerned about the impact of the alleged dealing on the vulnerable people who live there.

The organisation which runs the site, emh, insist there is no drug selling issue at Westbourne House and maintains it does everything it can to protect residents from harm.

But Mr Trevor said he went to the police after failing to get a satisfactory response from the organisation when he brought the matter up.

He told the Melton Times: “It’s supposed to be protective housing to protect vulnerable children and adults from drugs and violence and yet this is going on there.

“I wanted to say something about this not just because of my son but because they’ve got kids in there, including five-year-olds and newborns.

“Walking through the property you can often smell the fumes from cannabis and lots of other tenants have complained.

“My son’s attitude had begun to go downhill and then I found out he was being sold drugs there.

“He’s now had to go into foster care at Thurmaston to get him away from the place.”

We approached Leicestershire Police for a comment and a spokesperson told us: “On March 30, a report was received that cannabis had been supplied to a youth in the Nottingham Road area of Melton.

“Local officers are aware of the report and are engaging and liaising with partner organisations.

“Tackling the supply and distribution of drugs remains an area of focus for officers in Melton and anyone with information or concerns is asked to report matters to police.”

In response to the allegation, emh, says Westbourne House, which is sometimes used by Melton Borough Council to refer homeless people to, provides an important service and that residents must observe strict regulations to continue living there.

Chris Ashton, the organisation’s executive director (housing), told the Melton Times: “In the current economic climate this resource is in high demand and it is a condition of residency that all individuals work with us, pay their rent and do not have drugs on the premises.

“When anyone reports alleged drug use, it is of course investigated, and action taken if evidence is found.

“There is no ongoing issue of drug selling at Westbourne House.

“We take any reports of drug selling seriously and if necessary, would involve the Leicestershire Constabulary.

“If any resident or family member has concerns, we would urge them to tell our team and the police.”

Mr Ashton added: “We are committed to providing schemes that help people out of homelessness and to offering all residents a safe and secure space with personalised support.