Police investigate discovery of human bones on Melton building site

Police have launched an investigation after human bones were discovered on a building site in Melton.

Officers have set up a forensic examination tent at the old Catherine Dalley House residential home, which is being demolished to make way for more than 50 retirement living apartments and bungalows.

Police have set up a forensic tent on a building site at the former Catherine Dalley House nursing home in Melton'PHOTO TIM WILLIAMS EMN-191018-104727001

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report at around 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday) after human bones had been found at a site off Scalford Road, Melton Mowbray.

“Officers attended the area.

“A scene preservation is in place and enquiries, which are in the early stages, are ongoing.”

We reported in July that the site, which has been vacant for two years, is being redeveloped by McCarthy and Stone after planning permission was approved by Melton Borough Council. The work was due to take between a year and 18 months.

Police have set up a forensic tent on a building site at the former Catherine Dalley House nursing home in Melton'PHOTO TIM WILLIAMS EMN-191018-104750001

More to follow.