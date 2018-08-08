Police investigate assault on a woman by two men near her Melton home

Detectives are investigating after reports of a woman being assaulted near her Melton home by two men.

The incident happened in a block of flats in Rutland Street just after 8.45pm on Monday when the victim was returning to her property.

She was attacked by two men who knocked her to the ground and tried to pull down her shorts but they ran off when she kicked out at them.

One of the men was white and believed to be in his 30s.

He spoke with a local accent and was wearing trousers made of a silky material and a white top. The other man was white and of a medium build.

Det Sgt Fraser Macintosh, the investigating officer, said: “As part of our investigation, I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either of these men either before or after the incident happened.

“Were you in Rutland Street or the surrounding area on Monday night? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? If so, then I’d like to speak to you.”

DS Macintosh can be contacted on 101, quoting crime number 18*372260.