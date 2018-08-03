Police investigate arson attack on front door of a Melton house

Police are investigating after reports of the front door of a Melton house being set alight while the occupants were away on holiday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Drummond Walk, sometime between July 16 and August 1.

PC James Brophy, the investigating officer, said: “We are appealing for help from people who live in Drummond Walk or who were passing through at any point between these dates.

“Did they see anyone acting suspiciously or do they have any information about this incident?

“If so, then I would like to speak to then as part of my investigation.

“Any information you have could help with my enquiries.”

PC 2990 Brophy can be contacted on 101, quoting the crime number 18*363151 or, alternatively, those with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.