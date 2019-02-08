Police incident resolved in Melton after nearly five hours

Have your say

Armed police were deployed to Melton yesterday (Thursday) after a report made from someone concerned about the welfare of a 51-year-old man.

The incident, which lasted nearly five hours, took place in Beckmill Lane and the area around it was cordoned off while officers spoke to the person involved.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon by a member of the public concerned for the welfare of a man at an address in Beckmill Lane, Melton.

“Officers were deployed to the location and a trained negotiator called to the scene to speak to the 51-year-old man inside the address.

“In the interest of public and officer safety, firearms officers were also in attendance.

“A cordon was in place at the address while officers dealt with the incident.

“At around 8pm the man came out of the property and was assessed by health care professionals.”

Police say no offences were recorded as a result of the incident.